‘Decide to Ride’ County launches DUI campaign ahead of Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent rash of deadly DUI crashes emphasizes what has been a long-standing problem in the Las Vegas valley. A new campaign was launched Wednesday in hopes of changing that.

Clark County announced the “Decide to Ride” campaign along with Uber, Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). This campaign kicked off ahead of what is expected to be a busy sports weekend of parties and drinking.

“Make the plan before you go out for the evening. Decide to ride. Decide what your plan is going to be,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Billboards with the “Decide to Ride” message will be put up around the valley encouraging people to make the right choice.

Drunk driving is still the leading killer on America’s roads, according to MADD. National President Alex Otte was a teenager when she survived a boat crash caused by a drunk driver.

“He hit me from the side going more than 60 miles-per-hour. It threw me off the jetski. I landed face down on the water. The boat landed on top of my body. I sustained many severe life-threatening and life-long injuries from head to toe, including a traumatic brain injury, a shattered jaw, a broken neck, and the loss of my right leg,” Otte said.

The campaign will run through St. Patrick’s Day. It was put together by the newly created Clark County Office of Traffic Safety.

There were 235 traffic fatalities in Clark County last year making it the deadliest year in the past 14 years. Impairment and speeding were the top causes for the crashes.