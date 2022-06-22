LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A special woman who is making a difference in our community has been honored again.

Carolyn Muscari was recognized by Clark County on Tuesday for all of her work for children who are abused and neglected.

We first profiled Muscari when she was awarded “Advocate of the Year” by the national CASA association.

“I became a CASA because I believe that people are the only important thing in the world and children are the most vulnerable,” Muscari told us. “If they have somebody that cares about them, it could very well prevent them from taking the wrong path.”

Muscari has been a volunteer with CASA for 40 years, giving foster children a voice in court.

She says she has no plans to stop serving the Las Vegas community.