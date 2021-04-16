LIVE: County holds fact-finding review of deadly police shooting of Jorge Gomez at 8 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fact-finding review of evidence is being held this morning to look into the death of Jorge Gomez who was killed by police on June 1, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas.

Gomez was shot by four Metropolitan Police Department officers outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage

It was a tense night. A Black Lives Matter protest had just ended and Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot and wounded a few miles away in a separate incident.

The 8 a.m. review is taking place in the Clark County Commission chambers and due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed inside.

The Gomez family, who has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the police department, plans to be at the review.

Attorney Rudolfo Gonzalez who represents the family said they are suffering.

“Every day is a battle for the Gomez family. They lost their brother. They lost their son. This is not a son or a brother that was distant, was a bad person that heartless or lacked empathy. This was a caring son. He loved his parents, he loved his sister. He was a good human. He was a good person, and that hurts even more.”

Supporters who have backed the family and held demonstrations since the shooting also plan to be at the review and to gather outside for a rally before it starts at 8 a.m.

The intention of the review is to provide transparency when officers use deadly force. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office will present witnesses and make a presentation about their version of the facts. Members of the public observing the hearing, can submit written proposed questions.

Gonzalez said surveillance video contradicts Metro Police and shows that Gomez, who was armed, was running away and not pointing his gun at officers when he was shot and killed.