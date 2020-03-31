Clark County temporarily suspends disciplinary actions to help local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Business License is temporarily suspending late penalties, fees and other disciplinary actions for local businesses as the community deals with the impact of the coronavirus.

“We realize the significant and, in many cases, devastating impact this has had on local businesses” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

The county is taking the following steps to lessen economic stress on local businesses:

Penalties and late fees will not be assessed on business licenses that become due during April, May or June 2020 (this may be extended)

The status of the business license will be not be changed to delinquent status for license fees that become due during April, May or June 2020 (this may be extended)

Collaborate with business owners to allow payment plans for renewal fees

No disciplinary action for business license fee payments submitted after the due date.

“We are committed to working with business owners to help them get through these difficult times so we can all get back to business once this is over,” added Kirkpatrick.

At 6 p.m. on March 30, County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Congressman Steven Horsford held a Tele-Town Hall to discuss public health, small businesses, and coronavirus with Southern Nevada Health District’s Dr. Fermin Leguen and Corey Williams of the US Small Business Association Office of Disaster Assistance.

Business owners with questions about these changes should e-mail the county at this link.