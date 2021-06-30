County health officials urge people to get vaccinated, take precautions over holiday weekend

Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the number of COVID-19 cases have tripled in the past week in Clark County, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated. They say vaccinations among younger people need to increase to protect the health and safety of others.

“These recent trends in our case counts and COVID-19 positivity rates are concerning,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, this shows the percentages of people who are either fully or partially vaccinated.

69% – 90% of people who are 50 and older are vaccinated

45% of people who are 20 to 29 years old have initiated getting vaccinated

52% of people who are 30 to 39 years old have received only one dose of vaccine

“The key to putting the pandemic behind us is for everyone age 12 and up who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to protect the health and safety of our community and to keep our economy open for business,”said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is also spreading to more people. That variant now accounts for about 16% of all the current cases. The Delta variant is considered to be more dangerous and transmissible among unvaccinated people than other forms of the virus.

Health officials say even if someone has had COVID-19 they need a vaccine to be fully protected.

People are also being reminded to be careful at Fourth of July gatherings if they are not vaccinated. The following is recommended: