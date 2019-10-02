County formally creates 1 October committee, makes appointments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County formally approved the 1 October Committee at its regular meeting on Wednesday. The committee was announced late last week in partnership with the governor’s office.

The committee will meet publicly and develop ideas and recommendations from victims’ families, survivors and other community members.

Three of the seven members of the committee were selected by the county from the Clark County Arts Committee: architect Robert Fielden, Rebecca Holden and Harold Bradford. They were appointed Wednesday.

The other four members were named by Gov. Steve Sisolak. They are Karessa Royce, a 1 October survivor; Mynda Smith, the sister of 1 October victim Neysa Tonks; Tennille Pereira, director of the County’s Vegas Strong Resiliency Center; and Andrew Walsh, a deputy chief for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“I am pleased that the 1 October Memorial Committee is on the path to getting formed and beginning this important work,” said Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes the 1 October concert site and who will be assisting the committee.

“This community showed remarkable strength and resilience in the aftermath of 1 October. While a memorial will not bring back loved ones or erase the pain we still feel from that day, our hope is that it will serve as a place to reflect on those lost and celebrate the unmatched strength of our community,” Gibson said.