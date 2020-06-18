County finds operator for Laughlin grocery store as COVID-19 grows in Bullhead City

The closed Aldape’s Market in Laughlin will reopen as The Market at Laughlin by Aug. 30.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Laughlin hasn’t had a grocery store since Aldape’s shut its doors in March as financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic mounted.

Right across the river in Arizona, Safeway, Smith’s and Smart & Final offer plenty of choices. But Bullhead City also has a COVID-19 problem.

Two ZIP codes in the Colorado River community of Bullhead City have COVID-19 cases that total 188. The ZIP code where Laughlin residents live has a total of six cases.

Going to the grocery store suddenly seems a little riskier.

But Clark County has stepped into the picture, providing a $120,000 grant to open The Market at Laughlin where Aldape’s had been at 3100 Needles Highway. The Market will open by Aug. 30.

“The closure of the grocery store significantly impacted everyone living in the area,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

“From day one we worked with nonprofit organizations to handle the emergency food needs of our more vulnerable residents in the area. Simultaneously, I worked with the Clark County Department of Community and Economic Development to find a food market for Laughlin. The county’s investment in this business is an investment in Laughlin, which will bring back jobs and a business that meets the everyday needs of residents.”

The County Small Business Economic Recovery grant will provide $120,000 for expenses such as rent, utility payments, inventory, equipment and renovations, according to a Clark County news release.

The Market will be required to hire at least 20 full-time employees and be open at least 10 hours a day, six days a week.

But owners have already said they expect to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The grant gives us some financial certainty during these unpredictable times,” Market owner Darin Hill said. “Thanks to the county’s support we are bringing jobs and groceries back to Laughlin this summer.”

Grant funding is expected to come from the county’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This is a perfect example of government and private companies working together,” Naft said.