County expects to issue 5-millionth marriage license for Las Vegas this month

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) — The office of the Clark County Clerk is expecting to issue it 5-millionth marriage license since the county was founded in 1909.

This is a popular month to get married due to Valentine’s Day but it’s also more exciting because of other special dates such as 2/2/22, 2/20/22, and 2/22/22. Some couples consider it lucky to marry on a palindrome date.

There was already a long line of people at the marriage office Tuesday waiting to get a marriage license.

In recognition of all the weddings in Las Vegas, the county has declared February Wedding Month and is planning several special events.

There will be a pop-up marriage license office opening at Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 10. And the Las Vegas sign will be lit with red, white and pink bulbs on Feb. 17. The county has also put together a list of special offerings and discounts for people getting married in Las Vegas. You can check those deals out at this link.