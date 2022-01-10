County COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps to nearly 29%, 8K new cases over weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another surge in coronavirus cases hits the U.S. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The omicron variant is rapidly spreading in Clark County. In one week, the COVID-19 test positivity rate has climbed from 17.8% on Jan. 3 to 28.8% in Monday’s report. Nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were added in the county over the weekend.

CLARK COUNTY

  • New cases: 7,899 (Total: 400,870)
  • Deaths: 0 (Total: 6,544)
  • Test positivity rate: 28.8%
  • Hospitalizations: 1,356 (+162 from Friday’s report)

NEVADA

  • New cases: 16,039 (Total: 525,511)
  • Deaths: 18 (Total: 8,528)
  • Test positivity rate: 26.3%
  • Hospitalizations: 1,517 (+191 from Friday’s report)

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 54,96% of Nevadans 5 and older who are eligible for the vaccines are fully vaccinated.

The data also shows that the death rate for those who are vaccinated is 22 per 100,000 and the death rate for those unvaccinated is 562 per 100,000.

Here is a link to Friday’s report and Saturday’s report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories