County COVID-19 test positivity rate jumps to nearly 29%, 8K new cases over weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The omicron variant is rapidly spreading in Clark County. In one week, the COVID-19 test positivity rate has climbed from 17.8% on Jan. 3 to 28.8% in Monday’s report. Nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were added in the county over the weekend.

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 7,899 (Total: 400,870)

Deaths: 0 (Total: 6,544)

Test positivity rate: 28.8%

Hospitalizations: 1,356 (+162 from Friday’s report)

NEVADA

New cases: 16,039 (Total: 525,511)

Deaths: 18 (Total: 8,528)

Test positivity rate: 26.3%

Hospitalizations: 1,517 (+191 from Friday’s report)

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, 54,96% of Nevadans 5 and older who are eligible for the vaccines are fully vaccinated.

The data also shows that the death rate for those who are vaccinated is 22 per 100,000 and the death rate for those unvaccinated is 562 per 100,000.

Here is a link to Friday’s report and Saturday’s report.