LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stay up-to-date with hot topics facing The Valley with County Conversations.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson talks everything from IV-therapy business regulations to a possible sales tax increase. Check out the interview above.

The next chance for constituents to meet with the commissioner is Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Sunrise Coffee House. The address is 3130 E. Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89120.