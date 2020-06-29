County complaints increase as ‘Safe & Sane’ fireworks go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were more than 2,000 fireworks complaints reported this weekend as “Safe and Sane” fireworks went on sale Sunday.

Clark County says it has received 2,359 complaints from Friday, June 26 to midnight June 29. That number makes up nearly 40% of all complaints since the county first started tracking them on June 1 through the ISpy website.

Products considered “safe and sane” are sparklers and fireworks that can be contained to a small, circular area on the ground and don’t fly up into the air. The sale of these fireworks will last through Saturday, July 4.

Clark County says anyone found using illegal fireworks, including firecrackers, Roman candles and skyrockets, will face citations and fines.

County and City of Las Vegas law enforcement and fire inspector teams are collaborating for the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign, working to stop these illicit activities. The public is urged to report complaints online at ISpyFireworks.com. Officials ask that you do not call 911 or 311.

Officials are reminding the public to be mindful of the following:

Fireworks can be dangerous, even “Safe and Sane” ones

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or regional public lands, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead and Red Rock

Firework can cause distress to several groups, including seniors, children, those suffering from PTSD and pets

Use local vendors authorized to sell Safe and Sane fireworks during the sales period, these include TNT or Phantom Fireworks booths

Clark ounty also provided safety tips to ensure families enjoy their legal fireworks in a safe manner:

Be courteous and let neighbors known when you plan to use the fireworks

Be prepared in case of fire and have a pre-connected garden hose on-hand

Use fireworks on flat, hard surfaces away from buildings, vehicles, dry brush and bystanders

Place discharged fireworks in a bucket full of water overnight

Closely supervise children and pets

Do not let children ignite fireworks

Beware of sparklers, as they can cause serious burns or catch clothes on fire

Coordinate lighting items so no one will be surprised

Clean up any trash left behind by fireworks

From June 1-29, Clark County staff saw an uptick in illegal firework complaints and has received 6,184 so far.

Last year, the ISpy site logged almost 17,000 complaints from June 28 through July 5, including 14,237 on July 4.

Reports to the ISpyFireworks website do not result in a police dispatch. Instead, the county says, the data is used to document the problem and plan future law enforcement efforts.