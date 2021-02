LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Former UNLV football player and head coach Wayne Nunnely has died at the age of 68. He was touted as a "groundbreaking" figure, as he was the only Rebels player to become a head coach at the school.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Wayne Nunnely," said Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV director of athletics, in a news release. "He was a role model as our only football alumnus to later become head coach and was truly blessed to have touched so many lives while teaching the sport he loved for nearly four decades."