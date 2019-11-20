County commissioners approve zoning permits for new hotel, casino near Koval and Harmon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After sitting undeveloped for years, plans are in the works to build a new casino/hotel just east of the Las Vegas Strip. On Wednesday, Clark County Commissioners approved zoning permits for 60 acres in the area of Koval and Harmon.

Developers are working on plans for a resort that would include high rise towers and a shopping center. Along with that, there are also plans to build an underground garage to accommodate parking at the planned resort. The garage is expected to be five levels.

A start date for the project was not released.