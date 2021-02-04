County commissioner wants to increase capacity limits for public gatherings, live entertainment events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a push from a Clark County commissioner to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

The proposal would extend capacity limits to 50% for public gatherings and live entertainment. Currently, it’s at 25%.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the plan is based on recommendations from health officials and the recent drop in COVID cases and hospitalization rates.

The proposal will be sent to the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force and then to Governor Sisolak for consideration.

“What we’d like to do is get back to where we were prior to the pause so we can start putting folks back to work with the possibility of more kids going back to school, it will start putting the life back into our community we’re all looking for,” Kirkpatrick said.

It does depends on the COVID numbers but the commissioner is hopeful capacity limits will be increased by March 1.