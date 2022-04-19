LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is gearing up for cannabis consumption lounges as commissioners discuss what it could take for lounges to finally open up.

Currently, cannabis consumption lounges are legal in Nevada but the rules and regulations are still being finalized.

Cannastarz is a cannabis dispensary located in downtown Las Vegas and has been in business for a year.

Brenda Gunsallus works at Cannastarz and tells 8 News Now the company is hoping to put a lounge behind the existing building when it is possible to do so.

“We are looking forward to the lounges, the tourists come in and have nowhere to smoke,” she added. “It is going to be a big plus for our industry.”

Gunsallus is like many others in the industry awaiting the green light to move forward as the state works on the laws.

On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners went over the drafted regulations, raised concerns, and brought up questions to both the licensing and zoning departments.

Nancy Amundsen is the director of comprehensive planning and described what the board would need to determine in the months ahead.

“I think the board has to determine whether this is going to be a land-use approval, whether it is going to go in front of the board, and what the parameters will be,” she said.

A’esha Goins from the State Cannabis Equity and Inclusion committee says when it comes to the licenses set aside for the social equity applicants, she believes they should be for Nevada residents.

“If there is a possibility the county could put “must be a Nevada resident” as a cap that would work to benefit those Nevadas who have been disenfranchised by past cannabis policies,” she said.

The questions and concerns will move on to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance board’s next meeting.

A number of cannabis compliance board workshops have taken place to work on the rules and regulations – The next workshop is planned for Friday, April, 28th after which the rules will be finalized and voted on.

The board expects the first lounge to be operating by late summer or fall.