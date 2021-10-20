County Commission approves Vegas Loop underground transportation system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners approved plans Wednesday to move ahead with an expanded underground transportation system that will be under the Las Vegas Strip and connect to Allegiant Stadium and UNLV.
The Vegas Loop would have numerous stops along the Las Vegas Strip corridor and would be able to transport thousands of people an hour.
Boring’s first commercial project, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, opened in June and its Teslas began moving conventioneers through underground tunnels to different convention halls. The system was able to transport more than 4,000 people an hour.