County Commission approves Vegas Loop underground transportation system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners approved plans Wednesday to move ahead with an expanded underground transportation system that will be under the Las Vegas Strip and connect to Allegiant Stadium and UNLV.

Expanding and moving forward with plans for the "Vegas Loop." #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV. pic.twitter.com/2ju3xcFq7O — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

The Vegas Loop would have numerous stops along the Las Vegas Strip corridor and would be able to transport thousands of people an hour.

Some details from the @boringcompany on the "Vegas Loop." The company's plans also call for an emphasis on use of local contractors and local workers. Boring also envisions expanding the line to other areas of the Las #Vegas Valley. #ClarkCounty #transportation #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/tjpoIAasFm — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021

Boring’s first commercial project, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, opened in June and its Teslas began moving conventioneers through underground tunnels to different convention halls. The system was able to transport more than 4,000 people an hour.