County closing buildings for 3-week ‘pause,’ airport and UMC unaffected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County said it is closing most buildings on Tuesday as the “pause” ordered by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak takes effect.

Sisolak spoke on Sunday to announce new adjustments — short of an economic shutdown — as COVID-19 infection rates soar across the state.

Clark County’s Monday announcement said building shutdowns would not affect McCarran International Airport, University Medical Center, county courts or the Marriage License Bureau.

Public meetings scheduled at the Clark County’s Government Center or other buildings will be canceled or moved to virtual formats.

“Our goal in closing our buildings to the public is to help reduce the surge in cases we are seeing in our community and throughout the state,” County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

“Most of our residents are doing the right thing to protect themselves and others,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s important for all of us to keep doing the things that we know help reduce the spread of the virus including wearing face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

While Clark County parks and recreation centers will operate at 25 percent capacity, all tournaments at county facilities are canceled.

The county also canceled park reservations for groups larger than 50 people, and stopped taking new group reservations.

Outdoor park spaces and playgrounds will remain open to the public, with visitors urged to follow directives.

County employees will be available to communicate with residents by phone or email. Phone numbers and emails for various county departments can be found on Clark County’s website under department listings at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/index.php. County services that are available online will also continue to be accessible.

For additional information, visit the State of Nevada COVID-19 website page at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/faqs/ or the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus.

Information about COVID-19 testing and prevention is available in Spanish as part of the Esta En Tus Manos outreach effort at www.estaentusmanos.com

Health official recommend the following actions for everyone to reduce community spread of all viruses:

• Stay home from work, school and public places when you are sick.

• Wear face coverings in public and among people who don’t live in the same household. Face coverings should have two layers or more that cover your nose, chin, and fit snugly against the side of your face.

• Get flu shots this fall to protect health and reduce potential impacts to the local medical system. Those who are at higher risk of complications from the flu also are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. Risk factors include people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and mask.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched items such as your cell phone, doorknobs and counter tops.

• Maintain at least 6 feet social distancing per person from non-household members.

• Over the holidays, health officials recommend limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people. Ensure all guests wear masks. It is safest to keep company with family members living in the same household.

• Consult these resources for help dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Nevada 2-1-1 – Provides resource referrals to those in need of social service support.

• Southern Nevada Health District INFO Phone Line – (702) 759-INFO (4636), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, for general questions about COVID-19.

• Southern Nevada Community Health Center – Offers a free telehealth service for uninsured patients at (702) 759-1700 or online at https://tinyurl.com/yxgx6gke.