County approves road closure plan for Raiders game days, Allegiant Stadium events

A plan to temporarily close and reroute traffic one-way on some roads near Allegiant Stadium received approval from the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to move traffic in and out of Allegiant Stadium for Las Vegas Raiders games and other big events.

The county Public Works department will have the authority to close roads and change the plan for each event.

A plan laid out by Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Stadium Co., describes closures to several roads to allow pedestrian traffic to and from the stadium.

Closures will begin about five hours before events, and last until an hour after the event’s conclusion.

Closures will affect sections of Dean Martin Drive, Hacienda Avenue, Polaris Avenue, Dewey Drive, Diablo Drive, Procyon Street, Reno Avenue and Ali Baba Lane. Closures on the side streets will be to route people one-way in and out of the stadium.

Don Webb, left, describes the plan to temporarily close roads on Las Vegas Raiders game days.

Polaris will be one-way northbound on game days.

County planners worked with about 80 businesses in the area to craft the plan, which will allow businesses to access their properties without interruption.

Specifics on closures are detailed in this YouTube video at about -4:52:00:

Commissioner Michael Naft pressed Webb on the possible need for more lighting for pedestrians moving to from the stadium before the county gave its unanimous approval.