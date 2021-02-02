County appoints two lawmakers for vacant seats at 2021 Legislature

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission on Tuesday appointed Fabian Donate and Tracy Brown-May to seats in the Nevada Legislature, filling two vacant seats the day after the 2021 Legislature convened in Carson City.

Donate will represent Senate District 10, a seat vacated when Yvanna Cancela resigned to take a position in the administration of President Joe Biden.

Brown-May will represent Assembly District 42, where Alexander Assefa resigned amid accusations of campaign finance irregularities.

#ClarkCounty Commissioners have appointed Tracy Brown-May to the seat representing Nevada Assembly District 42. She's the the director of advocacy, board and government relations for @OppVillageLV.#NVAssembly #Vegas pic.twitter.com/h7ggfeieji — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 2, 2021

Donate is currently working as a development consultant for the University of Maryland. His previous experience includes serving as Coordinator for Regional Account Management for the American Cancer Society in Las Vegas.

The Culinary Union applauded Donate’s selection.

“Fabian Donate, the son of immigrants, is the right choice to fill the open Senate District 10 seat for this session. His background in public health will bring valuable experience to the State Senate as Nevada recovers from the worst public health crisis of our lifetime,” said Culinary Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline. “The Culinary Union looks forward to working with Fabian Donate and the rest of Senate Caucus on issues that matter most to working families, like health care, workers’ rights, and immigration reform.”

Brown-May is currently the Director of Advocacy, Board, and Government Relations for Opportunity Village in Las Vegas. She previously served as Special Assistant to the President and CEO at Opportunity Village from 2001-2017. Before that, she was Employee Demelopment Manager at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall.

“I am honored to be appointed to Assembly District 42,” Brown-May said. “We are all too aware of the hardships our families are facing and I’m humbled to be trusted to help lead our families towards a healthy and economic recovery. I do not take this charge lightly and I am ready to put my years of experience advocating for people with disabilities to work immediately. I know we have a long way to go as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and I am ready to get to work right away.”

Brown-May’s term will expire on Nov. 8, 2022.

“We welcome Tracy Brown-May to the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus,” Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said.

“Tracy is becoming a member of this body under some of the most unprecedented times and we are grateful she is willing to step up and put her experience to work for the common good of Nevada. We look forward to her joining us in Carson City in the coming days.”