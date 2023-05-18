LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday night’s “Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party” kicks off an effort to breathe new life into an area in need.

The music and food-filled event will take place at the Historic Commercial Center at Sahara near Maryland Parkway. The free 12,000 tickets to the event were gone within three hours of being offered. There will be performances by DeadMau5, Bella Strings, Franky Perez, Mix Master, and Mike from the Beastie Boys.

Concerns have been raised because there are only 1,000 on-site parking spaces. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom recommends coordinating rideshares and drop-offs. He said the area will be secured like any major Las Vegas Strip event which means concert-goers can expect a heightened police presence as well as 90 more contracted security officers. A clear bag policy will be in effect and bags can be no larger than 12″x6″x12″.

Police and security guards will be at the event. There will also be an enforced bag policy. (KLAS)

Business owners in the center also expressed concerns about the surrounding fence that separated them from the event and some changes were made.

“We’ve moved the fence so people can get in and out and hopefully check out the businesses around here and the great restaurants,” Segerblom said.

Just some of the artwork featured at the Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party. (KLAS)

The change is in line with the county’s goal to revitalize the area the once-popular area.

“This was a major center back in the 60s and 70s,” Segerblom said. “The county is making a major effort to bring this place back and make it a center of culture and history for Las Vegas.”

If you’re wondering how the event was paid for, Commissioners Segerblom and Ross Miller used their personal commission funds and some redevelopment funds which are the taxes raised from that district, and then reinvested back into it.

When it comes to the entertainment Insomniac gave the county a reduced artists rate since the performers are already in Las Vegas for EDC.