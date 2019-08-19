Country superstar Jason Aldean announces mini Vegas residency

Jason Aldean performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the threeÂ–day Stagecoach Country Music Festival Friday, April 27, 2012 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country fans are in for a special treat: Academy of Country Music ‘Artist of the Decade’ Jason Aldean announced a mini Las Vegas residency coming in December.

Aldean will bring his acclaimed sound to Park Theater at Park MGM during “Jason Aldean: Ride All Night Vegas” from Dec. 6-8. The 3-day event features special guest Dee Jay Silver. Both Aldean and Silver are survivors of the 1 October shooting.

“I’ve wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right,” Aldean said in a press release. “We’re going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple days and hang out with our Vegas family. I’m looking forward to being back.”

Aldean has garnered a huge name for himself in the industry, from performing sold out shows to topping the charts and raising millions for charity.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT for the “Aldean Army” fan club. General sales begin Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. PT.