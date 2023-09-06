LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy award-winning artist Leann Rimes is bringing the holiday spirit to the Las Vegas Strip this December.

The “How Do I Live” singer will be bringing “Joy: The Holiday Tour” to The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort. The Las Vegas dates of the tour will be on Dec. 15 and 16 at 8:30 p.m.

The concerts will be comprised of a mix of festive holiday songs with some of Rimes’ greatest hits. Tickets for the show will start at $40, plus fees, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT

Tickets will be available on Ticket Master’s website, The Venetian Resort’s website, at any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

An artist pre-sale will start on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting on Thursday, Sept. 7 at noon PT.