Country Star Garth Brooks says Vegas concert audience can expect ‘a lot of fun’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the show fans have been waiting for and it’s happening in three weeks. Garth Brooks talked about the upcoming July 10 concert at the Allegiant Stadium with Good Day Las Vegas Friday morning.

“You can expect a lot of chaos and high volumn,” he said.

It will be the bands first live performance in more than a year following the COVID-19 closures. Brooks said they’ve been planning for the show but things can go sideways after such a long break.

“It’s going to be full of mistakes. It’s going to be a total train wreck but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Brooks said he loves Las Vegas and the greatest compliment he can give a city is by returning to it to perform again.

More tickets will go on sale Monday at noon. All seats cost $95.