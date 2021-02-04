Country star Brett Young playing free show tonight from a Florida runway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It might be the best looking airplane you’ll ever board.

We showed you Spirit’s new plane, featuring country star Brett Young when it was at McCarran International Airport last week.

Tonight, Brett and the plane will be on the runway in Florida for a special virtual concert you can watch from your living room.

I spoke with Brett on Wednesday.

The last full show he played was last march in Berlin, so he’s excited to play tonight. He said there will be a lot of surprises.

“We’re gonna put together a show that mimics as much as possible what we were doing when this whole thing came to a halt in March of last year. So it’ll be a big party,” he said.

“It’ll be a very different stage than we’ve ever been on. There will be two versions of me … one of myself and other will be a giant floating head on a Spirit airline.”

Alex: “Yeah, I think a lot of people are trying to figure out how to reserve that spot where you are on the plane.”

Brett: “Like, three rows, and four rows from the back. One of the windows. That’s on my forehead!

He’s been working on new music during the pandemic.

He has a 1-year-old daughter and just announced another on the way. He said things are a little different now in his world.

“The one thing that has changed dramatically is going out the night before shows. Now with a 1-year-old running around, you try to limit the time you’re gone as much as possible,” he said.

“So it’ll be a quick in and out, but it’s worth it. Even when you feel like you need a break — because 1-year-olds are a lot — the second you’re away from them, you miss them so. So I’m at home for a little. I’m on daddy duty tonight, then off to work.”

You can watch that concert on livestream at spirit.com/flyaway.

It’s tonight at 5 p.m., and it’s free.