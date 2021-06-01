Country singer Brad Paisley to make Wynn debut in June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Brad Paisley will perform his intimate “Acoustic Storyteller” show when he makes his Wynn Las Vegas debut later in the month.

The two performances will take place on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 and will focus Paisley’s firsthand stories combined with acoustic hits.

Tickets for the performances go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m. (PT) at this link. Tickets can also be purchases through the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966)

Tickets range from $69.50 to $250.