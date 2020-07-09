Country singer Blake Shelton announces concert at drive-in theaters

Blake Shelton accepts the award for single of the year for “God’s Country” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Country star Blake Shelton announced he will do a drive-in concert.

He’ll sing alongside his girlfriend and pop star, Gwen Stefani, as well as fellow country singer Trace Adkins. It’ll be pre-taped and air at more than 300 drive-in theaters across the United States on July 25.

Las Vegas valley residents can watch the concert at the Westwind Drive-in theater in North Las Vegas.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday and cost $115 a vehicle.

Other performers including country singers Garth Brooks and Keith Urban have offered concerts at drive-in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.