Country singer Blake Shelton announces concert at drive-in theaters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Country star Blake Shelton announced he will do a drive-in concert.
He’ll sing alongside his girlfriend and pop star, Gwen Stefani, as well as fellow country singer Trace Adkins. It’ll be pre-taped and air at more than 300 drive-in theaters across the United States on July 25.
Las Vegas valley residents can watch the concert at the Westwind Drive-in theater in North Las Vegas.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday and cost $115 a vehicle.
Other performers including country singers Garth Brooks and Keith Urban have offered concerts at drive-in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.