Country Music Awards moving to Allegiant Stadium in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will happen on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium.

The awards will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

According to a news release put out by the ACM, “We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards – a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”