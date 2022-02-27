The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Nevada using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#14. Pershing County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 3.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 96.2% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 178 (12 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#13. Lincoln County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 4.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 94.9% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 77 (4 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#12. Lyon County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 79.7% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 5 (3 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#11. Mineral County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 17.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 78.5% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#10. White Pine County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.4% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.2% more availability than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (14 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#9. Lander County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 70.9% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 886 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (2,194 fully vaccinated)

— -33.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#8. Elko County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 64.6% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 33.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 57.1% more availability than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 250 (132 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (21,881 fully vaccinated)

— -30.4% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#7. Humboldt County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.9% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 511 (86 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (6,914 fully vaccinated)

— -31.0% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#6. Nye County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 77% full in Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (21,327 fully vaccinated)

— -23.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#5. Clark County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.4% more full than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (1,615 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (1,280,437 fully vaccinated)

— -5.2% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#4. Churchill County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.8% more availability than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (34 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (13,223 fully vaccinated)

— -10.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#3. Washoe County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 132 (624 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (298,506 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Nevada

#2. Douglas County, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more full than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 43 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (24,771 fully vaccinated)

— -14.9% lower vaccination rate than Nevada

#1. Carson City, NV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than Nevada overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Nevada overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 72 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (35,356 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Nevada