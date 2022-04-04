LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are getting closer to the NFL draft that is set to be held on the Las Vegas Strip on April 28.

One of the first visible signs is the NFL draft theater that is being constructed behind the High roller at the Linq Promenade.

The theater will house the main stage and will act as the central hub for all draft activities including where NFL draft pick announcements will be made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other special guests on days 2 and 3 of the draft.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as well as the public Las Vegas tourism agency approved $2.4 million in public dollars to spend on putting on the NFL draft.

The league originally planned on holding the draft event in Las Vegas in 2020, however, the pandemic wiped out that event.