Countdown to Las Vegas Resorts World opening, big party planned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first new property on the Las Vegas Strip in a decade opens in just two days. Resorts World will greet the first guests on Thursday evening and a big party is planned.

Construction crews are putting finishing touches on the $4.3 billion resort property and will be working right up until the doors open.

Resorts World has 3,500 rooms and suites, a 5.5-acre pool complex and a large gaming area that offers cashless gambling, a first for Las Vegas.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella says the new property is just what Las Vegas needs coming out of the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to see Las Vegas is starting to rebound, this city is resilient, we have proven that in the past, it will bounce back faster, we’re excited we’ll help city rebound faster,” he said.

There are also more than 40 food and beverage options and an entertainment venue that will seat 5,000.

Resorts World sits on the site of the former Stardust Hotel which opened in 1958. The resort does incorporate some of its earlier history by including tributes to Elvis and Wayne Newton.