LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of school is a few weeks away for Clark County School District students. It starts on Aug. 8.

Teachers are already planning for the new academic year. One elementary school teacher, Kristan Nigro, who has been teaching for 10 years, said her heart belongs in the classroom.

During her summer break, she has been budgeting for school supplies, buying classroom decorations, reviewing the curriculum, and thinking of all the fun her class will have in the upcoming year.

One of her goals is to build a strong relationship with her students.

“I did a lot of research this summer just to see how we can get the best relationship ever, that’s really important because I know there’s a lot of studies that have come out where your classroom will thrive if you have unbreakable bonds and relationships so I’m looking for key ways to build that relationship even further, Nigro said.

She said she has taken a lot of professional development courses which have helped mold her as an educator.

She said while safety is always a concern, she said teachers and school staff do stay up to date when reviewing safety precautions and procedures.

She is excited to have a sense of school normalcy and have students in the classroom full-time.

CCSD is still dealing with a shortage of teachers. Their website is listing more than 1,200 open positions.