Countdown is on to much-anticipated opening of Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All eyes are on the Las Vegas Strip’s newest addition: Resorts World. The resort’s much-anticipated opening is just one month from today!

The property will be the first new resort to be completed on the famed stretch since The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010.

But before we get to everything that Resorts World has to offer, we’ll take a look back in time.

On July 2, 1958, the Stardust opened in Vegas as the “world’s largest hotel.” It had more than 1,000 rooms and a 16,000-square-foot casino, immense for its time.

The Stardust’s iconic sign was the Strip’s largest, measuring 216 feet long and rising 27 feet above the casino’s first floor. It displayed the entire solar system.

The resort was operated by men associated with Chicago and Cleveland crime syndicates, who skimmed millions from the resort, a scheme that inspired the movie “Casino.” In 1983, a federal grand jury indicted 15 people.

Controversy surrounding mob ties with the property ended when Sam Boyd purchased the Stardust in 1985. The resort’s modern casino and 32-story tower were built in 1991.

Later that decade, at the age of 57, Wayne Newton signed the biggest entertainment deal in Las Vegas history. He would perform exclusively at the Stardust 40 weeks a year.

At the end of 2006, the Stardust closed its doors. It was imploded on March 13, 2007.

Boyd Gaming announced that the Echelon Place was to become the centerpiece of the new north Strip, gracing 87 acres, where the Stardust and Westward Ho used to sit. It was to include 3,300 hotel rooms and a $500 million shopping promenade, but it fell victim to the Great Recession, and construction was halted in 2008.

Boyd sold the Stardust site in 2013 to Genting Group, a Malaysian company, and Resorts World began developing.

The hotel is massive, featuring 3,500 rooms, more than 40 food and beverage spots, 250,000-square-feet of meeting space and 117,000-square-feet of casino space.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, boasted, “The outside is amazing. Wait until you see all the LED inside the property. There’s a five-story globe in there that’s a mirrored LED, only thing like it in the world. There’s a lot of fun things that will be must-see attractions inside the property.”

He says this is just what Vegas needs, coming out of the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to see Las Vegas is starting to rebound. This city is resilient. We have proven that in the past; it will bounce back faster,” Sibella encouraged. “We’re excited; we’ll help the city rebound faster.”

The property is gorgeous and sophisticated, and he says everything is moving full steam ahead. Sibella also notes Resorts World will incorporate some of its earlier Las Vegas history.

“I was raised in this town,” he shared. “My first job was at the Stardust; I was a bus boy here.”

Fast forward some four decades, and Sibella is at the helm of this highly anticipated project. He is proud of it, and it promises to be great for visitors and locals.

“I want to bring back old Las Vegas. I want it to be about the employees and guests; we don’t have a big corporation we report to. We have our support in Malaysia, but it’s me and my team,” Sibella explained. “So, we’re going to set the tone and create the culture here. It’s old Las Vegas, what I grew up with.”

There will be some Wayne Newton tributes, some Elvis things throughout, a cool art program, Van Gogh paintings and sculptures placed and a lot of must-see Instagram moments.

And don’t forget, this will be the first property to have the connection to the Las Vegas Convention Center. They are very excited to be partnering with The Boring Company and the people mover project, which should be ready to go by end of summer.

Resorts World has hired 1,100 employees to date but still need to recruit 5,000 over the next three weeks.