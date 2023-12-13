LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is only hours away from its grand opening just before midnight Wednesday. Getting the luxury resort with its legendary name to this point was nearly 20 years in the making.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, ultimately a $3.7 million project, was first announced in 2005, construction started in 2007, but it lost funding in 2009 and was never finished. It went through different owners and name changes until a year ago when the original developer of the property Jeffrey Soffer reacquired the property and obtained financing to finish it.

“This is the calm before we open our doors very soon for our grand opening party and it is going to be hustling and bustling with our members who are thrilled to deliver amazing experiences and all of our guests who are excited to enter our doors,” said Kim Virtuoso, senior vice president of people at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Before the grand opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning and private parties throughout the day and evening.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opens to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 13 just before midnight. (KLAS)

Fontainebleau is now the tallest building in Nevada at 735 feet. , The STRAT Hotel & Casino & Tower is 1,149 feet and is the tallest observation tower in the United States. However, it’s not considered a building because it is not fully habitable.

Fontainebleau President Mark Tricano talked about what he is looking forward to when the doors open to the public.

“Is that look on their face when they actually see the property for the first time.”

For the public who is planning to be at Fontainebleau for its grand opening, here are a few things you should know. Rideshare drop-offs won’t be available at the resort on Wednesday and the parking garage will not be open before 1 a.m. Thursday. The public can enter the resort around midnight through the southwest pedestrian entrance on Las Vegas Boulevard. Parking can be found at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall off either Convention Center Drive or Paradise Road.

Tricano said it’s been a huge team effort to get this project to where it is today and he believes it will be a special experience for visitors.

“One of the things I think is truly unique about our property is the level of design, architecture, and curation that has gone into the public spaces but then being supported by the strong team we’ve been able to recruit here locally they’re just so committed to this project and its success. It’s really a special thing to behold.”

Fontainebleau has a 67-story tower with a private club on the top floor, a 150,000-square-foot casino, 3,644 rooms, a spa, a live theater, LIV nightclub, and a day club, a six-acre pool complex with seven pools, 36 restaurants and bars.

Post Malone is already scheduled to perform on New Year’s Eve in the BleauLive theater.

The last big opening for a resort in Las Vegas was Resorts World in June 2021.