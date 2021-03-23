Counselors, help lines help Las Vegans through feelings revived by mass shootings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Healing Garden has turned into a sacred place where families dealing with tragedy can reflect and heal.

Many in our community were stunned by the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado.

Mental health experts say reminders of mass violence can affect people in different ways.

We reached out to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center for coping advice.

Suggestions include reaching out for help, seeking counseling, as well as trying to stay in your normal routine as much as possible.

Randee Martins, a 1 October survivor, reflected today on the lives lost over the last week in Boulder and Atlanta.

“They’re taking away somebody’s family member, you know,” Martins said.

“That person could have been the next president. They could have been so much to this world and one selfish person decided that they weren’t worthy enough,” she said.

We’re stronger together than we are apart. There’s so many help lines, there’s so much counseling that is able to be provided. Do it. Definitely do it Randee Martins, Las Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

The Resiliency Center encourages those affected by the 1 October tragedy to reach out for support.

The community at-large is invited to call.

Staff are available by phone at (702) 455-2433, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge Counseling is another resource, providing local therapists by phone, 24 hours a day, at (702) 474-6450. The service is available seven days a week.

Local law enforcement agencies all across the valley have expressed sadness over the shootings, sending their condolences to all of the victims in Boulder.