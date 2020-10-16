WATCH: Hispanic Heritage flag ceremony at City Hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City of Las Vegas Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Díaz will host a Hispanic Heritage Month flag ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall on 495 S. Main Street.

The ceremony, co-presented by Fuerza Hispana, will include a parade of flags representing the United States of America and 32 Latin American countries to celebrate the contributions of our Southern Nevada residents who trace their common heritage to these diverse countries.

We’re concluding #HispanicHeritageMonth with a parade of flags representing the United States of America and 32 Latin American countries to celebrate the contributions of our Southern Nevada residents who trace their common heritage to these diverse countries. pic.twitter.com/H4iQUnRMhj — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 16, 2020

Councilwoman Díaz will be joined by: