Councilwoman Michele Fiore under fire, NAACP files formal complaint

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fiore_Michele_700_1496876798756.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas NAACP has filed a formal complaint against City Councilwoman Michele Fiore who represents Ward 6.   The complaint comes a week after the Las Vegas NAACP submitted a letter to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pressing for Fiore to be removed from her position on the city’s tourism board.

In the news release sent to 8 News Now, NAACP Representative Molly Taylor stated the following:

“Expel Michele and other individuals have filed complaints against Councilwoman Michele Fiore for her actions and comments that are not consistent with elected leadership behavior.”  

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories