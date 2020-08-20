Councilwoman Michele Fiore under fire, NAACP files formal complaint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas NAACP has filed a formal complaint against City Councilwoman Michele Fiore who represents Ward 6. The complaint comes a week after the Las Vegas NAACP submitted a letter to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pressing for Fiore to be removed from her position on the city’s tourism board.

Related Content Las Vegas NAACP presses for Fiore’s removal from LVCVA post

In the news release sent to 8 News Now, NAACP Representative Molly Taylor stated the following:

“Expel Michele and other individuals have filed complaints against Councilwoman Michele Fiore for her actions and comments that are not consistent with elected leadership behavior.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.