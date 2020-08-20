Councilwoman Michele Fiore under fire, NAACP files formal complaint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas NAACP has filed a formal complaint against City Councilwoman Michele Fiore who represents Ward 6. The complaint comes a week after the Las Vegas NAACP submitted a letter to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pressing for Fiore to be removed from her position on the city’s tourism board.
In the news release sent to 8 News Now, NAACP Representative Molly Taylor stated the following:
“Expel Michele and other individuals have filed complaints against Councilwoman Michele Fiore for her actions and comments that are not consistent with elected leadership behavior.”
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.