Councilwoman Fiore schedules ‘important’ press conference Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore won’t say what it’s about, but she is holding an “important” press conference with her attorney on Tuesday morning.

Fiore has often been at the center of controversy.

She has recently been in the news over a dispute with fellow councilmember Victoria Seaman, who said Fiore bullied her. Fiore relinquished the post of mayor pro tem this year after making “racially charged” remarks at the Clark County Republican Convention.

The press conference is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at the Italian-American Club at 2333 E. Sahara Ave.