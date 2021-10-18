Councilwoman Fiore schedules ‘important’ press conference Tuesday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore won’t say what it’s about, but she is holding an “important” press conference with her attorney on Tuesday morning.

Fiore has often been at the center of controversy.

She has recently been in the news over a dispute with fellow councilmember Victoria Seaman, who said Fiore bullied her. Fiore relinquished the post of mayor pro tem this year after making “racially charged” remarks at the Clark County Republican Convention.

The press conference is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at the Italian-American Club at 2333 E. Sahara Ave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories