LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the announcement of the long-awaited Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel and casino set to open its doors in December, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom shared his thoughts with 8 News Now on what it means for the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

“This was the one thing we all didn’t think would happen,” Commissioner Segerblom shared with 8 News Now. “This thing started 20 years ago, and I honestly felt like nothing was ever going to happen to this place, but look at it now. The fact that it’s going to open in a couple of months and house 6,500 employees is fantastic.”

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas, along with Resorts World, a remodeled Sahara Las Vegas hotel, and continued business at the Las Vegas Convention Center means the north end of the Strip is thriving and tourists who spoke with 8 News Now agree.

“It’s so good to see it being built,” a tourist from the United Kingdom said.

“Look at the size of this place. I think it’s going to be a wonderful addition to the Strip, and it’s centrally located and easy to get to,” Pam Weist who was visiting Las Vegas on Monday, added.

Commissioner Segerblom is also keeping an eye on another large plot of land that sits directly adjacent to the new hotel and casino, the former home of the original Wet ‘n Wild water park.

“There’s a plan to build a basketball stadium there, not sure if it’s going to happen, but the plan is still alive,” Commissioner Segerblom added.