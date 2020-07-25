Cottonwood Fire temporarily closes portions of Red Rock National Conservation Area, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cottonwood Fire, burning between Pahrump and Las Vegas, has closed portions of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Red Rock National Conservation Area and Las Vegas Field Office.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District announced the temporary area closures due to “public safety concerns during fire suppression and rehabilitation activities.”

Going into, or being within the Cottonwood Fire closure area, is prohibited. The attached map shows the closed areas:

Officials say failure to comply with the closure orders may result in criminal and/or civil penalties including fines, jail, or both.

These closures will be in effect beginning July 24, 2020 at 5 p.m., and will remain in effect until officials determine the area is once again safe for public use.

Officials announced Saturday morning that the fire, which sparked Monday, was caused by lightning. It is currently 97% contained and 2,817 acres.