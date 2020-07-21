Cottonwood Fire grows to 700-800 acres in the Cottonwood Pass area south of Highway 160

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Cottonwood Fire located in the Cottonwood Pass area south of Highway 160, is estimated to have grown to 700-800 acres. The brush fire that is said to be burning in the mountains southwest of the Las Vegas valley in grass, sage, and brush, mixed with some pinyon and juniper, started Monday before 9:00 a.m.

The #CottonwoodFire has grown to an est 700-800 acres. Neither Highway 160 nor any communities are currently threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though lightning has recently been in the area. A Type 3 IMT has been ordered. @NevadaFireInfo pic.twitter.com/2hRvpQHSZE — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 20, 2020

According to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point and begin to build a containment line around the flanks or sides of the fire. Additional crews and aircraft have been ordered and will be arriving throughout the day.

Currently, air tankers are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try and inhibit the fire’s spread, as well as performing point protection for the communications site on top of Potosi Mountain as a precaution. A type 2 helicopter has begun bucket drops to help cool the fire’s edge.

The fire is running, especially when it aligns with area drainages and wind. It is currently moving to the northeast.

Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest officials say meteorologists are reporting isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the rest of today, with the potential for gusty and erratic outflow winds to affect fire behavior, along with a Red Flag Warning that is in effect until Tuesday night.

Neither Highway 160 nor any communities are currently threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though lightning has recently been in the general area. A Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team has been ordered.

For more information on the Cottonwood Fire as it becomes available, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6871/

Other fires currently burning in Nevada: