LAKE MOHAVE (KLAS) — The National Park Service (NPS) has put our a request to the public for proposals to lease and operate Cottonwood Cove Resort and Marina on Lake Mohave.

For anyone or group interested offers must be sent to the NPS by Aug. 9 2022. According to the NPS, “Proposals must meet the terms described in the RFP and be received no later than 4:00 p.m.

(Pacific Time) September 20, 2022. Proposals must be submitted electronically following

instructions in the RFP. Proposals must be received by the deadline in order to be evaluated and

considered for award of a lease.”

The NPS writes the leaser will need to operate “a high-quality, full-service marina experience to its guests in a truly one-of-a-kind location.”

Cottonwood Cove Resort and Marina includes boat moorage, boat rentals, marina services, land/water-based fuel sales, lodging, food and beverage operations, retail sales, a trailer village, and Recreational Vehicle (RV) sites.

Annual revenues average approximately $4.8 million according to the NPS.

The request for proposals is available on the park website at www.nps.gov/lake and on the SAM.gov website.