Costco quietly stops selling its famous half-sheet cakes

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry and the latest victim is Costco’s famous sheet cakes.

The big box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of many celebrations including graduations and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month.

Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19.

A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.