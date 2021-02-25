Cosmopolitan reopens pools for swim season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas Strip resort announced it’s reopening its swimming pools and rooftop experiences.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said it’s opening its Boulevard Pool, Chelsea Pool and Pool Marquee for the 2021 season.

The Pool Marquee will open on March 5. Guests will be in an exclusive socially distant poolside environment and are able to enjoy DJ, cabanas, food and drinks. The pool is for those 21 and older. You can click here or call 702.333.9000 to make reservations.

The Boulevard Pool, which has views of the Las Vegas Strip, is already open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will extend its hours on March 22 and be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool has dive in movies, food and cocktails. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged.

And the Chelsea Pool will open on Friday, March 12 and be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will open seven days a week on March 22 and the hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged.

According to a Cosmopolitan news release, “safety and security of guests and employees remains a top priority to the resort.” There will be social distancing, reduced occupancies and additional safety measures that will be “strictly enforced” throughout the resort. Pool guests will be required to wear face masks unless they are eating, drinking or in the pool.

A full list of health and sanitization guidelines can be found here.