Cosmopolitan offers special room deal to firefighters battling wildfires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The_Cosmopolitan_of_Las_Vegas_1449000042274.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a special deal to any firefighter battling wildfires in the western United States.

The hotel currently has a special offer for first responders but expanded it to include firefighters.

The hotel is giving a 25% discount off a room reservation until Dec. 31, 2020 on stays through Jan. 5, 2021. The rooms can be booked through the hotel by calling (855) 435-0005.

Recently, the property announced that it’s pledging $250,000 to expand its diversity and inclusion program and support local non-profit organizations. The funds will be allocated in the coming months across new diversity training resources, monetary donations to nonprofit organizations, and a sizeable commitment to the Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss