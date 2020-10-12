Cosmopolitan offers special room deal to firefighters battling wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a special deal to any firefighter battling wildfires in the western United States.

The hotel currently has a special offer for first responders but expanded it to include firefighters.

The hotel is giving a 25% discount off a room reservation until Dec. 31, 2020 on stays through Jan. 5, 2021. The rooms can be booked through the hotel by calling (855) 435-0005.

Recently, the property announced that it’s pledging $250,000 to expand its diversity and inclusion program and support local non-profit organizations. The funds will be allocated in the coming months across new diversity training resources, monetary donations to nonprofit organizations, and a sizeable commitment to the Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation Scholarship Fund.