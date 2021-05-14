LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will not require fully vaccinated guests to wear a mask. Their decision went into effect Thursday night, which was right after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on the mitigation measure.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board said they would follow the recommendations as well.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the following statement:
“In alignment with the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s guidance, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on [the] property, effective as of Thursday, May 13. Those not considered to be fully vaccinated by CDC standards remain required to wear face coverings until further notice. Additional information on resort health and safety guidelines can be found here.“