Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas waives self-parking fees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Upon its reopening, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will not charge for self-parking, according to a recent update on their website.

The move comes just a day after MGM Resorts announced its plans to suspend parking at their 12 properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Though no reopening date has been set, casino properties appear to be making the move towards waiving fees for parking.

Below is a description of the Cosmopolitan’s self-parking:

PAID SELF-PARKING FOR ALL NON-HOTEL GUESTS WAIVED

Upon the determined reopening date of the resort, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will waive paid self-parking for all non-hotel guests. Self and valet parking remain complimentary for hotel guests as previously offered through the nightly resort fee.

The resort says that during events and peak periods on The Las Vegas Strip, such as concerts or New Year’s Eve, there may be parking fees “to ensure The Cosmopolitan’s guests have sufficient access to parking.”

Generally, Cosmopolitan’s event pricing runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Special event pricing does not apply to identity members and registered hotel guests.

Cosmopolitan still has valet parking rates listed on their website.

MGM Resorts first implemented parking fees in January 2016 and most large casino owners followed, according to the Associated Press. Before that, free parking had been the longtime practice in Las Vegas.