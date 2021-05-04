Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas receives approval to increase casino capacity to 100%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas reports it has reached an 80% vaccination rate among its employees and was given state approval to increase its capacity to 100%.

In a news release, the resort said it reached the 80% vaccination rate on Tuesday, May 4 and will fulfill its promise to pay upwards of $1 million in cash bonuses to vaccinated employees. The resort also extended its vaccination deadline from May 1 to May 8, due to an “overwhelming” response from staff.

“We believe the only clear path to normalcy and bringing our entire workforce back is through vaccinations,” said William McBeath, president and ceo of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “It’s pertinent to not only The Cosmopolitan, but to our entire industry in ensuring travel can safely return to the destination. I could not be more proud of our team for doing their part to protect our city.”

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued the approval for 100% capacity on the gaming floor in addition to removing social distancing restrictions and plastic barriers at gaming tables.

“The Cosmopolitan demonstrated substantial efforts to vaccinate its workforce and have set an industry standard in what can be accomplished through smart and swift action,” said J. Brin Gibson, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board. “As a result, The Cosmopolitan is one of few Las Vegas gaming properties to receive approval to return to full capacity due to its overwhelming employee response, and we’ve asked them to share their methodology, strategy and success with the wider hospitality industry. We look forward to seeing all resort partners across The Strip continue the momentum.”

Wynn and Encore received approval Monday to increase capacity to 100% after 88% of employees were vaccinated.