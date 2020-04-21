Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas donates more than $250,000 in items to local nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has lent a helping hand to local nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating much-needed food and beverage products.

According to a spokesperson, the independent casino operator has donated more than $250,000 in items to organizations including Three Square, The Just One Project and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Ninety-two pallets and 104,000 pounds of food and beverage have been donated since mid-March. Produce and other items were procured from the operator’s restaurants, warehouses and it’s more than 3,000 guest rooms.

The Cosmopolitan says it plans to continue helping nonprofits the duration of its temporary closure.