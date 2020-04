LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks shoves linesman Kiel Murchison in the third period of the Sharks’ preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on September 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kane received a game misconduct for an abuse of officials penalty. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 5-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino has dropped its lawsuit against San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane.

According to court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed on April 1. There is no information on why the suit was dropped.

Kane was being sued by The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino for owing $500,000 in gambling markers, which is a line of credit that some gambling patrons are allowed.