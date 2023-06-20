LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who claims in a lawsuit she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is on a crusade to change state law.

“This makes a huge difference, people will have an opportunity to feel like they can fight back,” Lise-Lotte Lublin said of the four bills she and her family had a hand in passing through the Nevada Legislature.

Lublin says her mission is to give survivors options to hold their abusers accountable.

The Lublins were instrumental in getting Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to sign Senate Bill 129 (SB129) earlier this month, a bill that abolished the statute of limitations for sexual assaults for adults looking to file a lawsuit in civil court.

SB129 allowed Lublin and eight other women to file a lawsuit against Bill Cosby last week.

“You do everything right. You go to the police, and then you find out because of the statute of limitations there’s nothing. And then you say to yourself, what can you do from here?” Benjamin Lublin, Lise-Lotte’s husband, said.

Their effort to change state laws began in 2015 with AB212, a law that passed unanimously in the Assembly and state Senate, increasing the criminal statute of limitations for sexual assault cases from four years to 20 years.

“When I’m not doing it, there’s pain. When I’m involved in doing it, I have control,” Lise-Lotte said.

Benjamin and Lise-Lotte Lublin.

In 2017, they helped pass a bill that extended the time for children who were victims of sexual assault to sue and seek damages as adults from 10 to 20 years. Four years later in 2021, Nevada lawmakers abolished the statute of limitation for children with SB203.

Another bill they assisted with addressed the backlog of rape kits, requiring labs to test kits within 180 days.

“We have to move forward from this type of culture if somebody comes forward, it’s automatically you don’t believe them. Automatically they’re lying,” Benjamin Lublin said.

They say the true victory for sexual assault survivors is abolishing the statute of limitations in criminal court.

“I hope that one day we can get it abolished. It’s crimes against a human being, there shouldn’t be a statute for that,” Lise-Lotte said.

The attorney representing Lise-Lotte Lublin previously told 8 News Now that this lawsuit is just the beginning, and they are currently asking for an undisclosed amount.

In the lawsuit, Lublin alleges Bill Cosby drugged her at a Las Vegas hotel in 1989.

Cosby’s spokesman previously said in a statement that the women “misremembered events” and described them as “exhibiting psychopathic traits of making false allegations against innocent people.”